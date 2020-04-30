Man killed, another injured in Muzaffargarh

A man struck by lightening was killed,while another sustained injuries near chowk Sandeela,Shah Jamal road on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A man struck by lightening was killed,while another sustained injuries near chowk Sandeela,Shah Jamal road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ayub s/o Allah Ditta (35) and Furqan s/o Makhdoom Sajid (16) were working at a brick kiln when lightening struck them.

Consequently, Ayub died on the spot and while Furqan sustained injuries.

The rescuers shifted the injured to DHQ hospital, and handed over the deceased to heirs.