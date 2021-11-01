Man killed, another injured in road accident

A youth was killed, while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Monday morning

KASUR, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) -:A youth was killed, while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Monday morning.

Police said Shaukat (24), his friend Muhammad Ali, residents of village Khokhran Arayan, were coming from Changa Manga on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them from behind near Ghaffar Town.

Shaukat died on-the-spot while Muhammad Ali sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured and the deceased to THQ hospital, Kot Radha Kishan.Police was investigating.