UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:36 PM

A youth was killed, while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Monday morning

KASUR, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) -:A youth was killed, while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Monday morning.

Police said Shaukat (24), his friend Muhammad Ali, residents of village Khokhran Arayan, were coming from Changa Manga on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them from behind near Ghaffar Town.

Shaukat died on-the-spot while Muhammad Ali sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured and the deceased to THQ hospital, Kot Radha Kishan.Police was investigating.

