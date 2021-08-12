Man Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:22 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed, while another suffered severe injuries in two accidents near Dharampura here on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, a youth, Shafique, was riding a motorcycle when a speeding car collided with his two-wheeler.
He received serious injuries and died on the spot.
Meanwhile, another motorcyclist Aqeel s/o Muhammad Ali hit a car at the same place and received injuries.
The rescue officials shifted the injured and the dead to Rural Health Center Abdul Hakeem.