Man Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:22 PM

A youth was killed, while another suffered severe injuries in two accidents near Dharampura here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed, while another suffered severe injuries in two accidents near Dharampura here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a youth, Shafique, was riding a motorcycle when a speeding car collided with his two-wheeler.

He received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist Aqeel s/o Muhammad Ali hit a car at the same place and received injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the injured and the dead to Rural Health Center Abdul Hakeem.

