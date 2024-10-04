Man Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A man here on Friday killed while another injured critically on Karrial Road in road accident.
The police spokesman said a person named Muhammad Tayyab, a resident of Moza, Karlay was riding a motorbike when their two wheeler hit tractor trolley.
In a result, Muhammed Tayyab died on the spot while his friend injured critically.
Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Section 144, peaceful assembly act enforced in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
579 POs nabbed in September22 minutes ago
-
130 new dengue cases reported in Punjab as virus spread intensifies32 minutes ago
-
Faizabad, Murree Road Rawalpindi closed for vehicular traffic: CTP42 minutes ago
-
Inquiry starts into issuance of illegal CNICs to Afghans42 minutes ago
-
AJK braces for observing 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day42 minutes ago
-
Viral infections prevention awareness essential amidst changing weather: Experts42 minutes ago
-
PFA team confiscates substandard material42 minutes ago
-
Student gunned down42 minutes ago
-
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Twin cities48 minutes ago
-
Surge in dengue cases, 130 new cases reported1 hour ago
-
Federal govt to hand over Green Line Bus Service to Sindh govt: Sharjeel1 hour ago