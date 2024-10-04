Man killed, another injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A man here on Friday killed while another injured critically on Karrial Road in road accident.

The police spokesman said a person named Muhammad Tayyab, a resident of Moza, Karlay was riding a motorbike when their two wheeler hit tractor trolley.

In a result, Muhammed Tayyab died on the spot while his friend injured critically.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

