Open Menu

Man Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Man killed, another injured in road mishap

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A man here on Friday killed while another injured critically on Karrial Road in road accident.

The police spokesman said a person named Muhammad Tayyab, a resident of Moza, Karlay was riding a motorbike when their two wheeler hit tractor trolley.

In a result, Muhammed Tayyab died on the spot while his friend injured critically.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Road Accident Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

48 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

14 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

14 hours ago
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

14 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

14 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

14 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

14 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

14 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan