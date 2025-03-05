Man killed, another injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A man on Wednesday was killed while another got injuries in road accident near grid station in Layyah.

The Rescue 1122 source said that a motorcyclist hit a truck due over speeding.

The dead body had been identified as Abdul Hameed 40 years old while injured as Qaiser Abbas 30, he added.

The spokesman said a rescue team shifted the body and injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

