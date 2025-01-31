Open Menu

Man Killed, Another Injured Mysteriously

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A man was shot dead while another sustained multiple injuries under mysteriously circumstance in the area of Tarkhani police station.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that armed assailants opened fire and killed 45-year-old Maqsood in addition to inflicting serious injuries on 35-year-old Shahid in Chak No.

136-GB.

The injured was shifted to hospital for treatment while the police sent the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

The police also started investigation for arrest of the culprits who managed to escape from the scene after firing.

