Man killed, another injured on minor dispute in Soon valley

JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A man on Tuesday was murdered and his brother injured seriously in firing incident over minor dispute in Soon valley.

The Police spokesman said Imran exchanged harsh words with a person namely Qaiser over minor dispute some days ago.

The accused opened indiscriminate firing on Qasire and killed him on the spot, he said, adding his brother had been injured seriously in the incident.

The body and the injured had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), he added.

The Noshehra police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.