Man killed, another injured over land dispute

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A man was killed and another got injured in gunfire due to enmity over land dispute here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station on Wednesday.

According to police, 17-year-old Waqar Araaein son of Allah Diwaya, resident of Ragho area reported to Kirri Khaisour police that he along with his 35-year-old brother Allah Nawaz and a relative named Muhammad Saeed went to irrigate their agricultural land on a motorcycle.

On their return, he alleged, accused Tahir, Asad, Hashmat Shah, Arshad Shah and three others intercepted them near Athog area and opened fire at them. Resultantly, his brother Allah Nawaz died on the spot while relative Muhammad Saeed got injured. The accused escaped from the scene.

He informed the police that they had a land dispute with the accused.