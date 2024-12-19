Man Killed, Another Receives Injuries In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A motorcyclist here on Thursday died while another was injured critically in collision between a motorcycle and tractor-trolly near Quaidabad.
The police spokesman said the man identified as Ali Haider killed on the spot while Raz Muhammad got critical injuries in the accident.
The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body and injured Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).
The doctor referred Muhammad Raz to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Jauharabad.
The police have registered a case.
