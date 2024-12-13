Man killed, another sustains injuries in road mishap

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A man died while another passenger received injuries as a bus rammed into a tractor trolley due to overspeeding on Multan road.

The Rescue 1122 sources said on Friday that the dead body was identified as Liaqat 50, a bus conductor was killed on the spot.

The injured had been identified as Farzand 60 years old, they added.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).

