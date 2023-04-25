Man killed, another three sustained injuries in land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :One person killed while another three sustained injuries following a feud related to land, at Pul 88 in Kot Addu, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, there occurred a brawl between two groups over possession of a piece of land.

Resultantly, one person namely Zaman was shot dead in the dispute. However, another three persons sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital.

Police did the forensic scene and collected evidences for further investigation.