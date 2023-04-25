UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Another Three Sustained Injuries In Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Man killed, another three sustained injuries in land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :One person killed while another three sustained injuries following a feud related to land, at Pul 88 in Kot Addu, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, there occurred a brawl between two groups over possession of a piece of land.

Resultantly, one person namely Zaman was shot dead in the dispute. However, another three persons sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital.

Police did the forensic scene and collected evidences for further investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new pod ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new podcast to empower changemakers

1 minute ago
 Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire ri ..

Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire risks in buildings

1 minute ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s board of ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism again ..

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace

42 minutes ago
 Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for a ..

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries f ..

Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistan ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.