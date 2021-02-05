Man killed as bus hits donkey-cart in lahore

A man was killed,while another sustained injuries when a bus hit a donkey-cart near Jambar road,Phoolnagar

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while another sustained injuries when a bus hit a donkey-cart near Jambar road,Phoolnagar.

Police said here on Friday that Yousaf along with Kashif,was travelling on donkey-cart when a speeding bus hit the four-wheelers near Jambar road.

Consequently,Yousuf died on the spot,while kashif suffered serious injuries.

The accused bus driver managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to hospital.

Police registered case after impounding the bus and started investigation.