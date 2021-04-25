Man killed as kite string slits his throat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed after his throat was slit by a kite string near Harbancepura underpass on Canal Road, here on Sunday.

Police said that 51-year-old Manzoor was riding his motorcycle (Registration number LEN-432) when a kite string hit his throat and injured him seriously.

The police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured to CMH Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was a resident of Nankana Sahib and a former army employee.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani suspended SHO Harbancepur Asif Mangat.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and sought report from the CCPO Lahore. He ordered the police officers to take strict action against those involved in the bloody game.