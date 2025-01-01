Man Killed As Motorcycle Runs Into Tree
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A man was killed in a road accident, in the jurisdiction
of Esha Khail police station on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122, Naveed s/o Muhammad Shafique
of Chak No. 21-RB was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha road,
near Pull Gahna area when his two wheeler ran into a tree
due to over-speeding. He received critical injuries and died
on the spot.
