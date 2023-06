PINDI BHATTIAN, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed when a well he was digging caved in here in Thatta Ameer wala village.

Rescue 1122 said on Monday that the deceased was identified as Arif Ali.

Upon getting information,Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the body.