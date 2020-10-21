Man killed as pistol goes off accidentally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed when pistol went off while cleaning in the limits of Saddar police station,Pattoki.

Police said here on Wednesday that Naik Alam (45) r/o Chak 8 Hussain Khanewala was cleaning his 30-bore pistol when it went off accidentally,leaving him critically injured.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital where he breathed his last.

Police started investigation.