Man Killed As Pistol Goes Off Accidentally

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:23 PM

Man killed as pistol goes off accidentally

A man was killed,while a minor boy suffered bullet injuries in separate incidents in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed,while a minor boy suffered bullet injuries in separate incidents in Kasur.

According to police here on Friday, Abdul Jabbar (25) r/o Allo wala road,Changa Manga, was cleaning his pistol when it accidentally went off and he died on the spot.

Separately, a five-year-old boy suffered bullet injuries when a pistol of his father, Muhammad Ishtiaq r/o Shadman colony Pattoki, went off accidentally while cleaning.The victim was shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Police started investigation.

