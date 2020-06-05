Man killed as pistol goes off accidentally

A man was killed,while a minor boy suffered bullet injuries in separate incidents in Kasur

According to police here on Friday, Abdul Jabbar (25) r/o Allo wala road,Changa Manga, was cleaning his pistol when it accidentally went off and he died on the spot.

Separately, a five-year-old boy suffered bullet injuries when a pistol of his father, Muhammad Ishtiaq r/o Shadman colony Pattoki, went off accidentally while cleaning.The victim was shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Police started investigation.