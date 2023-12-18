Man killed as shawl trapped into wheel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A middle-aged man was killed by falling from a speeding motorbike after his shawl got entangled in the rear wheel, according to a rescuer.

An unidentified hi-ace coming behind crushed the man to death as he fell along with the woman on Khanewal road.

The deceased was identified as Yasir, 35, son of Yaseen along the woman named Asma, 22, daughter of basti Shah Hussain.

The relation between the duo could not be identified by rescuers in his report forwarded to this media.

The body was handed over to the heirs as they refused to shift in the hospital. The woman was removed to the hospital for treatment of her bruises.

The local police were informed after the heinous accident emerged today.