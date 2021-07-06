UrduPoint.com
Man Killed As Speeding Car Hits Rickshaw

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Man killed as speeding car hits rickshaw

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two others were injured when a speeding car collided with a rickshaw in Johrabad police limits here on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue team , the accident occurred on Khushab-Mianwali Road where a rashly driven car hit a rickshaw, killing a man Naik Muhammad on-the-spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to an area hospital.

According to police, the car driver managed to escape from the scene.

More Stories From Pakistan

