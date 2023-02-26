Man killed as tractor overturns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was killed when a tractor overturned in the fields near here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that Zaheer,45, resident of Chak No 8-JB, Panj Garayan was driving his tractor in fields when it overturned. He died on the spot.

According to family sources, Zaheer was mentally-ill and he was driving thetractor without informing anyone.

The body was handed over to the heirs.