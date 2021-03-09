UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed As Tractor-trolley Meets An Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Man killed as tractor-trolley meets an accident

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was hit to death by a tractor-trolley, here on Tuesday.

According to details, Akram was sitting on a tractor-trolley loaded with potatoes. The vehicle experienced a jump due to a pit on the road and split into two parts. As a result, Akram, got stuck in the middle of the trolley and died on-the-spot.

Further investigation was underway.

