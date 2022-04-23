Man killed as tractor trolley overturns

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :A driver was killed when his tractor-trolley overturned due to over-speeding near Roras village here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the victim was identified as 40-years-old Farhan.

Rescue 1122 handed the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.