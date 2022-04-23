UrduPoint.com

Man Killed As Tractor Trolley Overturns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 02:34 PM

Man killed as tractor trolley overturns

A driver was killed when his tractor-trolley overturned due to over-speeding near Roras village here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :A driver was killed when his tractor-trolley overturned due to over-speeding near Roras village here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the victim was identified as 40-years-old Farhan.

Rescue 1122 handed the body to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

Related Topics

Driver Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

China's cargo, container throughput rises in Q1

China's cargo, container throughput rises in Q1

45 seconds ago
 Woman crushed to death by train

Woman crushed to death by train

47 seconds ago
 Former PCB CEO Wasim Khan appointed as ICC's Gener ..

Former PCB CEO Wasim Khan appointed as ICC's General Manager

28 minutes ago
 US Intends to Accuse Russia of Using Mass Destruct ..

US Intends to Accuse Russia of Using Mass Destruction Weapons in Ukraine -Russia ..

9 minutes ago
 Qureshi stopped FO from issuance of demarche to US ..

Qureshi stopped FO from issuance of demarche to US envoy: Hina

44 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Rejects CIA Head's Claims ..

Russian Defense Ministry Rejects CIA Head's Claims on Moscow Using Nuclear Weapo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.