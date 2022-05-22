UrduPoint.com

Man Killed As Tractor Trolley Overturns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Man killed as tractor trolley overturns

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two labourers sustained injuries when their tractor trolly they were riding on, overturned near here on Sunday.

Police said that a tractor trolley was transporting sugarcane from Phoolnagar to Pattoki when it overturned after pumping on road near Chah Dhabanwala village.

As a result, Muhammad Ramzan (40) who was perching on the trolley came under the weight and died on the spot while tractor driver Muhammad Khawaja and Imran sustained serious injuries.

Police shifted the victims to local hospital.

City Phoolnagar police were investigating.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified teenaged girl was found in Gogera canal, in the area of Sarai Mughal, here on Sunday.

A passerby spotted the corpse and informed the area police.

Police recovered the body and shifted to local hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Died Man Pattoki Sunday From Weight

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

6 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

15 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

15 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.