Man killed as tractor trolley overturns

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two labourers sustained injuries when their tractor trolly they were riding on, overturned near here on Sunday.

Police said that a tractor trolley was transporting sugarcane from Phoolnagar to Pattoki when it overturned after pumping on road near Chah Dhabanwala village.

As a result, Muhammad Ramzan (40) who was perching on the trolley came under the weight and died on the spot while tractor driver Muhammad Khawaja and Imran sustained serious injuries.

Police shifted the victims to local hospital.

City Phoolnagar police were investigating.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified teenaged girl was found in Gogera canal, in the area of Sarai Mughal, here on Sunday.

A passerby spotted the corpse and informed the area police.

Police recovered the body and shifted to local hospital for postmortem.