FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The driver of a truck was killed when the vehicle overturned due to over speeding near Kanya bunglow road,Samundri on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122,the victim Awais son of Sarwar of Pullian stop was shifted to THQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.