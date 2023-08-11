Man killed as truck overturned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A loaded truck overturned near Khurrianwala which left a peddler dead on the spot on Friday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that a truck loaded with maize was overturned on a peddler some 3-km away from Khurrianwala towards Jarranwala road.

The deceased was later identified as Barkat Ali, 65, resident of Chak 205-RB, while truck driver Irshad suffered critical injuries.

The rescue team shifted the injured to Rafique Shaheed hospital, Faisalabad,while the body was handed over to police.