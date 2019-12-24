Man killed as vehicle hits a motorbike in Kotri

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Thatta road near Kotri on Tuesday morning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Thatta road near Kotri on Tuesday morning.

According to report, HESCO employee identified as Ahmed Bux Magsi was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near "Rice Godown" at Thatta road.

The dead body of the deceased was shifted to Taluka hospital for medico legal formalities.

Deceased HESCO employee belonged to Dokri area of district Larkana.