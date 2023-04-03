UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Brother-in-law Over Monetary Dispute In Hassanabdal

Published April 03, 2023

A man has allegedly shot dead his brother-in-law over a monetary dispute in Ghreeshen area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday, police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A man has allegedly shot dead his brother-in-law over a monetary dispute in Ghreeshen area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday, police sources said.

Nisar Ahmed shot dead his brother-in-law Irfan Ullah in a dispute over borrowed money that was not returned by the victim as per the agreed time.

On Monday when the victim was going to the market for some grocery items- the accused along with his other accomplices intercepted him on GT road and opened fire, resultantly he died on the spot.

Later his body was handed over for burial after an autopsy at THQ hospital. Police sources said that both the victim and accused worked at the same brick kiln for a long. Police registered a case against the accused and started search to arrest him.

