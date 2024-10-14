Man Killed, Brother Injured By Dumper Rammed Over Motorcycle In Taxila
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 12:50 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked to death a man and injured his brother in the MR-10 area in the limits of the Taxila police station on Sunday.
According to sources of rescue 1122 and police, Zareen has reported to the police that he, along with his brother were going on motorcycle when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked them, resulting in his brother dying and he injured.
The driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.
APP/ajq/378
