Man killed, brother injured by firing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed while his brother sustained serious injuries after they were hit by unidentified persons near Damar Walla intersection located at Sher Sultan.

According to rescuer, victims were moving for court hearing in tehsil Jitoi. They were shot by opponents on way to the court.

Rescue staff shifted the body along with injured person to RHC in presence of police.

Sher Sultan Police claimed to have arrested the accused involved in attack.

Deceased was identified as Safdar Abbas son of Ghulam Farid, 35, while injured's name is Javed son of Ghulam Farid, 28 years old. Both of them were resident of Alooday Wali, district Muzaffargarh.