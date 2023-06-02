Man killed brother, injured his wife over domestic dispute

A man shot and dead his elder brother while injuring his wife over a domestic dispute in village Peershahi in Bhattar Police station remits in Fatehjang town of Attock on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A man shot and dead his elder brother while injuring his wife over a domestic dispute in village Peershahi in Bhattar Police station remits in Fatehjang town of Attock on Friday.

Police while quoting the family members of the deceased have said accused Danyial has a strained relationship with his elder brother Shan over domestic issues as they live in the same house.

On Friday after a brief exchange of hot words, Danyial took out his pistol and shot his elder brother dead. Upon intercepting his wife the accused also opened fire resulting in her being critically injured. The accused managed to escape from the scene after the bloodbath. Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.