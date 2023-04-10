Man killed, brother injured in road mishap

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A man died while his elder brother was wounded as the motorcycle they were riding on got hit by a small Milk-Tanker here on Dera-Paroa road in the precincts of Gomal University Police Station.

According to details, two brothers namely Wazir Kuhawar (49) and Abdul Aziz Kuhawar (35) residents of Darya Khan, Bhakkar were going to their home on a motorcycle when it was hit by a small milk tanker near Lunda Sharif on Dera-Paroa road. As a result, Abdul Aziz Kuhawar died on the spot and his brother got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera. The Gomal University Police registered a case on the report of an injured brother against the unknown milk tanker's driver.