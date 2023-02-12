Man killed brother, injured mother over domestic dispute in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A man has shot dead his younger brother over family feud in Bhallar Joggi village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Sunday.

Police while quoting the family members of the victim, has said that Muhammad Sagheer, a dumper driver when reached home after his work, his elder bother Muhammad Naseer took out his pistol and opened firing at his brother to get revenge over a family dispute.

When his mother tried to save him, the accused also shot two fires at his mother and fled away.

The man was died on the spot while his injured mother was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal in critical condition.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.