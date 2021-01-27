UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, Brother Injured Over Enmity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:03 PM

Man killed, brother injured over enmity

A man was allegedly killed by firing while his brother sustained bullet injuries over enmity in the limits of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly killed by firing while his brother sustained bullet injuries over enmity in the limits of Dijkot police station.

According to police, Luqman had enmity with Sadaqat family of the same village over a land dispute in Chak 87 GB.

On the day of incident, armed rivals opened fire at Luqman and his brother Sufian.

As a result of firing, Luqman died on-the-spot, while Sufian sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Allied hospital in critical condition.

Dijkot police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Died Man Same Family

Recent Stories

CBUAE commences operational procedures to execute ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan HC, consulates in UK to stop manual proce ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Lower Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee ..

3 minutes ago

Betting website live-streamed first-day match betw ..

25 minutes ago

PNSC profitability increased by a massive 73 per ..

3 minutes ago

"Big Red Envelope" continues to top China box offi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.