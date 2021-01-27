Man killed, brother injured over enmity

A man was allegedly killed by firing while his brother sustained bullet injuries over enmity in the limits of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly killed by firing while his brother sustained bullet injuries over enmity in the limits of Dijkot police station.

According to police, Luqman had enmity with Sadaqat family of the same village over a land dispute in Chak 87 GB.

On the day of incident, armed rivals opened fire at Luqman and his brother Sufian.

As a result of firing, Luqman died on-the-spot, while Sufian sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Allied hospital in critical condition.

Dijkot police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway, said police.