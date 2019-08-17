UrduPoint.com
Man Killed, Brother Injured Over Marriage Dispute In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:34 PM

Man killed, brother injured over marriage dispute in Sialkot

Four armed persons shot dead a local landlord, Muhammad Ashraf and shot at and injured his elder brother Muhammad Ulfat over a marriage dispute in village Ahmednagar Bonga, tehsil Sialkot here Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Four armed persons shot dead a local landlord, Muhammad Ashraf and shot at and injured his elder brother Muhammad Ulfat over a marriage dispute in village Ahmednagar Bonga, tehsil Sialkot here Saturday.

The accused fled the scene while firing shots into the air.

The injured was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy.

Sialkot Saddar police have registered a case against the nominated accused, Saeed Khan, Rab Nawaz alias Rambo, Dilawar Khan and Naeem Khan. However, no arrest was made till filing of the report.

