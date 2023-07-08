Open Menu

Man Killed, Brother Injured Over Minor Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Man killed, brother injured over minor dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :A youngster was shot dead while his brother was injured over a minor dispute at Basti Wanganwali near Adda Nawabpur, Saturday.

According to Rescue1122 spokesman, on receiving information through the emergency helpline about a dispute between two groups in which two persons were shot and injured.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.

A 28-year-old Abid s/o Allah Wasaya, resident of Basit Wangawali succumbed to injuries while his 33-year-old brother Sabir was under treatment.

However, the police have started the investigations into the incident, the spokesman added.

