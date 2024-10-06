Open Menu

Man Killed, Brother Injured Over Old Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Man killed, brother injured over old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Some people allegedly stoned to death a man and inflicted serious injuries on his brother in the area of Raza Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Ali and his brother Shakeel, residents of Raza Abad, were going to offer prayers when their rivals attacked them with bricks and stones to avenge an old rivalry.

As a result, Ali and Shakeel received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, but Ali succumbed to his injuries on the way, whereas condition of Shakeel was stated to be serious.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, who managed to escape from the scene, spokesman added.

