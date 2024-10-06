Man Killed, Brother Injured Over Old Enmity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Some people allegedly stoned to death a man and inflicted serious injuries on his brother in the area of Raza Abad police station.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Ali and his brother Shakeel, residents of Raza Abad, were going to offer prayers when their rivals attacked them with bricks and stones to avenge an old rivalry.
As a result, Ali and Shakeel received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, but Ali succumbed to his injuries on the way, whereas condition of Shakeel was stated to be serious.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, who managed to escape from the scene, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One super education board to be set up, says HEC2 minutes ago
-
278 farmers booked over water theft2 minutes ago
-
Used clothes warehouse catches fire22 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA reviews completion of renovation work at Jinnah Convention Centre22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest fugitive, drug-dealer22 minutes ago
-
NCCA agrees roadmap for prioritising climate actions in close coordination with provinces42 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police foil daring heist, arrest two robbers42 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC hosts international delegates to boost vocational training52 minutes ago
-
All set in AJK to solemnize the 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 earthquake52 minutes ago
-
Opposition Leader criticizes absence of KP Chief Minister52 minutes ago
-
Poets, writers term Imdad Hussaini as guardian of language52 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar orders establishment of command center to deal with medical emergencies52 minutes ago