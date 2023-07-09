Open Menu

Man Killed Brother Over Domestic Dispute In Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A man has shot killed his brother in the limits of Taxila police station on Sunday, police sources said.

According to Police, a man has shot dead his elder brother over a domestic dispute in the limits of Taxila Police station.

Nasir Khan has reported that his son 25 years old Yasin Khan relation with his brother 33 years old Saeed developed domestic dispute.

He added that on Sunday, both have exchanged harsh words and Yasin took out his pistol and shot multiple bullets, as a result, he died on the spot.

The accused managed to flee from the scene successfully. Taxila police registered a case and launched further investigation.

