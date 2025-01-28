Man Killed Brother Over Monetary Dispute In Taxila
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A man killed his elder brother over a monetary dispute in Taxila Police Station limits, police sources said on Tuesday.
Abbas Khan has reported to the police that his son Fayyaz, who is a drug addict, demanded money from his elder brother Shahzad to purchase hashish, and upon his refusal, he took out his pistol and shot him dead.
The accused fled away from the scene successfully after killing his brother. Police registered a murder case against the accused and launched further investigation.
