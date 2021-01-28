Man killed by accused in lahore

A man was killed by unidentified persons at a quarter of a mosque in Multani Colony,Shalimar area here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed by unidentified persons at a quarter of a mosque in Multani Colony,Shalimar area here on Thursday.

The police said Muhammad Asif s/o Mureed Hussain was a 'khateeb'. The unidentified accused came to meet him at his quarter and cut his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

The accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police reached the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to a hospital for autopsy.

The cause behind the murder could not be ascertained yet, the police said.