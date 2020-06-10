Man killed by barber

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed by barber in Piplan police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Ramzan Yousaf, resident of Nawahi adda,tehsil Piplan had 23-year-old old enmity with Tariq Rajana over murder case.

Ramzan went to England after acquitted from the alleged murder case from the court 20 years ago and came back in 2019.

His opponents Asif, Amjad and Tariq Rajana with the collusion of barber of the village cut the throat of Ramzan while shaving.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police arrested the accused barber and on his statement registered case against the Asif, Amjad and Tariq Rajana and started investigation.