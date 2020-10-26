Man killed by brother

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed by his brother with a knife in the limits of Saddar police station,Pattoki.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Riaz r/o chak 39 had an altercation with his brother Muhammad Ashiq,Havaldar over domestic issue.In a fit of rage,Riaz attacked repeatedly with knife,killing his brother on the spot.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital,registered case and started investigation.