Man Killed By Brother

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Man killed by brother

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed by his brother with a knife in the limits of Saddar police station,Pattoki.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Riaz r/o chak 39 had an altercation with his brother Muhammad Ashiq,Havaldar over domestic issue.In a fit of rage,Riaz attacked repeatedly with knife,killing his brother on the spot.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital,registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

