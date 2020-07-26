UrduPoint.com
Man Killed By Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Man killed by brother

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by his brother over a minor issue in the limits of Saddar police station.

Police said on Sunday that Shakeel Ahmed r/o Kot Pakka Kila along with his younger brother Mubashir, was present at their farm Kot Alamgir where they quarreled on the distribution of scrap.

In a fit of rage,accused Shakeel opened fire at his brother,killed him on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

