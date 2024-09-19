Open Menu

Man Killed By Brother In Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Man killed by brother in domestic dispute

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A man was fatally stabbed by his brother during a domestic argument in the Gadwal area within the Wah Cantonment Police jurisdiction on Thursday.

According to police sources, Javid Khan had a dispute with his brother, Nadir Khan, and today they exchanged heated arguments resulting Nadir stabbed Javed with a dagger and fled the scene.

Authorities have taken Javid's body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Taxila for an autopsy.

The police are currently investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

