UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed By Brother Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:35 PM

Man killed by brother over land dispute

A man was killed by his younger brother over property dispute in Tarkhanawala police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A man was killed by his younger brother over property dispute in Tarkhanawala police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Ahsan Danish,resident of Mangowali village,had a dispute with his brother Ahtesham over the distribution of land.

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage,accused Ahsan allegedly shot dead killed Ahtesham and fled.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man Family

Recent Stories

Myanmar troops kill four in gun battle with anti-j ..

6 minutes ago

China ready to join Italy in pushing forward ties ..

6 minutes ago

OPPO – The reason you will remember PSL 2021 for ..

12 minutes ago

PCB statement on Younis Khan

19 minutes ago

Pakistan is ready to be US partner for peace in Af ..

26 minutes ago

PM under fire over statement on women attire

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.