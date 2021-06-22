Man killed by brother over land dispute

A man was killed by his younger brother over property dispute in Tarkhanawala police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A man was killed by his younger brother over property dispute in Tarkhanawala police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Ahsan Danish,resident of Mangowali village,had a dispute with his brother Ahtesham over the distribution of land.

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage,accused Ahsan allegedly shot dead killed Ahtesham and fled.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.