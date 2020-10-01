UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed By Colleague In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:25 PM

Man killed by colleague in faisalabad

A person was killed, while another suffered injuries after an altercation occurred between two employees of Government Technical High School in Peoples colony police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A person was killed, while another suffered injuries after an altercation occurred between two employees of Government Technical High School in Peoples colony police limits.

Police said here Thursday that two employees-- Irshad and Fayaz exchanged harsh words over releasing sewerage water in a school ground located near D-ground.In a fit of rage, Fayyaz opened fire at Naveed s/o Irshad and Usama son-in-law of Irshad.Both were also employees of the school.

Consequently,Naveed died on the spot while Usama sustained injuries and shifted to hospital.

However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy,registered case and started investigation.

Saparately, Kashif s/o Saleem, resident of Madina Town was riding motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding car near Saleemi chowk on Satiana road and he died on the spot.Police registered case against the car driver.

Related Topics

Fire Police Water Driver Road Car Died From Government

Recent Stories

European Commission Launches Legal Action Over UK ..

2 minutes ago

AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers ..

2 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Oil Refineries to Receive 1.7Mln Tonnes ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N expels five leaders from party membership fo ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah Shafiq – the youngster who has turned c ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.