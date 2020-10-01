Man killed by colleague in faisalabad

A person was killed, while another suffered injuries after an altercation occurred between two employees of Government Technical High School in Peoples colony police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A person was killed, while another suffered injuries after an altercation occurred between two employees of Government Technical High School in Peoples colony police limits.

Police said here Thursday that two employees-- Irshad and Fayaz exchanged harsh words over releasing sewerage water in a school ground located near D-ground.In a fit of rage, Fayyaz opened fire at Naveed s/o Irshad and Usama son-in-law of Irshad.Both were also employees of the school.

Consequently,Naveed died on the spot while Usama sustained injuries and shifted to hospital.

However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy,registered case and started investigation.

Saparately, Kashif s/o Saleem, resident of Madina Town was riding motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding car near Saleemi chowk on Satiana road and he died on the spot.Police registered case against the car driver.