Man killed by dacoits

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Armed bandits killed a man over resistance after committing robbery at a nearby village in the limits of Rodala Road police on Wednesday.

Police said that some armed dacoits entered the house of Zulfiqar Ali in Chak No 364-GB and looted valuables.

When the robbers were fleeing, Zulfiqar started chasing the outlaws, upon which, the criminals opened fire on him. As a result, he sustained bullet injuries and succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.