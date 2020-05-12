Man killed by dog bite in Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was killed in an incident of dog bite in Piplan police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A man was killed in an incident of dog bite in Piplan police limits.

Rescue sources said Tuesday that Aslam Khan (52), resident of Chak 245/FD was coming home after working at farmhouse when a mad dog bitten him.

Rescue team shifted the injured to DHQ hospital in serious condition where he expired.