Man killed by elder brother over property dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed by his elder brother over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Cantt police, here on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that Imran Haider, a resident of Ahsan Colony, had a dispute with his younger brother Fakhar Ishaq over distribution of property.

On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage, Imran Haider allegedly shot dead Fakhar Ishaq and fled.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon of murderer, pistol, from him.

Later, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.