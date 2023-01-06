UrduPoint.com

Man Killed By Friend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Man killed by friend

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Sambrial police arrested a man who killed his friend over monetary issue here on Friday.

Police said Sajad Nawaz (26) r/o mohallah Rasulpura area was in his home when his friend Shahnawaz alias Sunny called him and and took him to the fields.After exchange of harsh words,Sunny fired gunshots,killing Sajad on the spot.

A case was registered on the complaint of Muhammad Nawaz ,father of vicitm.

On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a team consisting of DSP Sambrial and SHO police station, was formed for the early arrest the accused.

The team conducted raids and arrested the accused,while further investigation was underway.

DPO Sialkot announced appreciation certificate and cash reward for the police team.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Police Station Man Sialkot Sambrial

Recent Stories

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

16 minutes ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

1 hour ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

2 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.