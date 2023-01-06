Man killed by friend

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Sambrial police arrested a man who killed his friend over monetary issue here on Friday.

Police said Sajad Nawaz (26) r/o mohallah Rasulpura area was in his home when his friend Shahnawaz alias Sunny called him and and took him to the fields.After exchange of harsh words,Sunny fired gunshots,killing Sajad on the spot.

A case was registered on the complaint of Muhammad Nawaz ,father of vicitm.

On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a team consisting of DSP Sambrial and SHO police station, was formed for the early arrest the accused.

The team conducted raids and arrested the accused,while further investigation was underway.

DPO Sialkot announced appreciation certificate and cash reward for the police team.