Man killed by friend

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A man was gunned down by his friend here at Mohallah Jurwal, Soon Valley under the jurisdiction of Noshera police station on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Farooq (33) s/o Ahmed Nawaz had a domestic dispute with his friend Saqlain (29),both residents of same locality.

On the day of incident,after exchanging harsh words,Saqlain opened fire and killed his friend on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to hospital.

Police concerned nabbed the killer and launched investigation.